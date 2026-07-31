By Konstantina Logotheti

There are moments that stay with us forever. Moments when a single sound, a single word, or a single smile is enough to make time stand still. For me, one such moment came on the evening of 9 July 2026.

I heard the word “Cyprus”, followed by silence. Everything around me faded for a few seconds as the presenters of GEN-E, Europe’s largest celebration of youth entrepreneurship, announced the name of our team. Ten teenagers from St. Mary’s School in Limassol, driven by passion, determination and ambition, were representing Cyprus alongside teams from 40 countries. And in that unforgettable moment, they secured third place in the European Competition for the Best Student Company.

Even today, I find it hard to believe. Some moments fill you with a sense of pride that words simply cannot capture. My mind immediately travelled back a few days.

It was just after one o’clock in the morning in Limassol when the students boarded the bus that would take them to the airport and then on to Riga, Latvia. Their parents stood around them, emotional and proud, saying goodbye, knowing that their children were carrying with them not only an innovative business idea but also the hopes of all of us for a European distinction.

“Please take good care of them,” they told me. I smiled somewhat awkwardly. “We’ll bring back a distinction. Be ready,” I replied. At the time, I had no idea how prophetic those words would prove to be.

I have worked in a multinational environment for more than thirty years and, for the past sixteen, at PwC Cyprus, serving both the communications function and the vision of the PwC Foundation to help build a better society. At the same time, I am the mother of two wonderful daughters. And yet, nothing could have prepared me for the emotions we all experienced that evening.

Konstantina Logotheti

The HerShield team impressed judges and participants from across Europe with an idea that was as simple as it was ingenious. They developed a discreet lip gloss-shaped case containing specially designed test strips capable of detecting harmful substances in drinks, allowing women to check quickly and discreetly whether their drink has been tampered with.

It was an idea born out of empathy, awareness and a genuine desire to make a difference. And yes, I must admit that I was astonished too. After so many years serving as both a mentor and a judge in Junior Achievement Cyprus and the Company Programme, I thought I had seen almost everything.

These young people proved me wrong. Perhaps that is why I found myself remembering the words of our beloved Antigoni Komodiki, CEO of JA Cyprus: “I have no words left to describe it.”

Because how can you possibly capture in just a few paragraphs the emotion, the joy, the pride and the hope you feel when you watch young people dare to dream—and succeed?

If there is one message I would like to leave behind, it is this: Take the leap. Join the Company Programme of Junior Achievement. Think. Create. Collaborate. Take risks. The prize is not the most important part.

What truly matters is the journey, the experiences, the friendships and the life lessons that will stay with you forever.

And who knows? Perhaps next year Cyprus will climb even higher. As for me, with immense affection and even greater pride, I will be there. Cheering you on. Supporting you. And waiting to see where your next big dream takes you.

*Konstantina Logotheti is Director of the PwC Foundation and Chairwoman of the Board of Junior Achievement Cyprus