The question is what Cyprus does next

There is a version of the AI-in-finance story that is almost entirely reassuring. Algorithms that make markets more accessible. Platforms that give ordinary investors tools once reserved for institutions. Personalisation that, at its best, helps people understand what they are doing and why.

That version is real. And it points to the more interesting question: not what AI can do in financial services, but what firms choose to design it to do.

AI is not arriving in retail finance. It is already here and has been for years – not just inside trading platforms, but inside the information environment that retail investors move through every day. Market commentary generated by language models capable of processing information at a scale no single analyst could match. Market signals surfaced by algorithms that can identify patterns across thousands of data points simultaneously. The firms building with this technology face a design choice at every stage: build to maximise activity, or build to improve the quality of the decisions clients make.

This is the question Cyprus faces. Not whether to position itself as a home for AI-driven financial services – that question is settled. But what standard the firms operating here choose to set, and whether they choose to set it together.

The firms that have been here longest know what this requires.

Cyprus is in a stronger position than most jurisdictions to answer that question. The firms that have built their operations here over the past decade have done something more difficult than obtaining a licence. They have built governance infrastructure alongside products, rather than in response to them. That distinction matters more than it might appear.

A firm that understands its relationship with clients as a long-term one makes fundamentally different design decisions. It builds tools that help clients pause before acting. It considers what users actually need in order to make more considered decisions – not just what they find engaging in the moment. It treats restraint and clarity as design principles rather than compliance obligations.

The EU AI Act and MiCA have given this disposition a formal structure, adding explicit obligations on AI systems in high-risk categories and a coherent framework for digital asset markets. But the firms already operating this way did not wait for those frameworks to tell them what responsible practice looked like.

Capital.com has operated here since 2017. That is close to a decade of making design decisions alongside compliance decisions, because we understood them as part of the same question: what kind of platform are we building for the long run?

AI should help clients pause, not just act.

The proliferation of AI-generated financial content has expanded what is available to retail investors enormously. That expansion is, in many respects, a genuine advance. The challenge it creates is not a technology problem. It is a design question. When clients can access market commentary, analysis and signals at a volume that would have been unimaginable a decade ago, what matters is whether the platform they are using is built to help them navigate that information clearly, or simply to deliver more of it.

At Capital.com, this is the design question we have been asking ourselves. Our focus has been on building features that help clients navigate information more clearly rather than simply delivering more of it – tools that surface context alongside signals, interfaces that make it easier to pause and reconsider when conditions change quickly. The goal is better decision-making, not higher engagement.

Whether AI in financial services is used to genuinely serve clients or primarily to stimulate activity is a question that users, markets, and regulators will increasingly ask. How platforms answer it – through what they choose to build – is what will shape that conversation.

What a hub actually requires

The phrase “fintech hub” risks becoming another way of saying “easy to be licensed”. Cyprus will not build a meaningful position in AI-driven financial services through licensing alone. The firms that have been here longest know what responsible practice looks like. The question is whether they choose to demonstrate it collectively rather than simply satisfy the minimum individually.

Capital.com’s answer to that question is clear. What we have been building toward – AI that helps clients navigate rather than accelerate, that supports better decisions rather than more of them – reflects a view about what a long-term relationship between a platform and its clients should look like.

The broader question of what kind of AI-driven financial services Cyprus becomes associated with is one the market will answer over time. Cyprus has the institutional credibility and the right concentration of experienced operators to be worth pointing to. What that points to depends on what firms here choose to build, and the values behind those choices.

Christoforos Soutzis is CEO, Europe at Capital.com, a globally operating group authorised and regulated by multiple financial regulators, including CySEC.

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