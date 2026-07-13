Cyprus had 3,211 hospital beds in 2024, the highest number recorded in the past decade, according to the latest figures released by Eurostat.

The total was up from 3,062 in 2023 and corresponded to 329 hospital beds per 100,000 inhabitants, compared with 320 a year earlier.

Despite the increase, Cyprus remained below the EU average of 507 hospital beds per 100,000 inhabitants.

Across the EU, the average number of hospital beds fell slightly from 511 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023 to 507 in 2024. Eurostat said the long-term decline, from 582 beds per 100,000 inhabitants in 2009, reflects advances in medical technology that have shortened hospital stays and shifted many procedures to outpatient or day-care treatment.

Bulgaria recorded the highest ratio of hospital beds, with 870 per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Germany (759), Romania (731), Austria (655) and Czechia (639).

At the other end of the scale, six EU countries had fewer than 300 hospital beds per 100,000 inhabitants: Sweden (187), the Netherlands (221), Denmark (226), Finland (248), Spain (283) and Ireland (293).

For long-term care in nursing homes and other residential facilities, the Netherlands recorded the highest ratio with 1,390 beds per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Sweden (1,298) and Belgium (1,249). Greece (20), Bulgaria (26) and Portugal (94) recorded the lowest rates.