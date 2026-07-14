Twenty three major school infrastructure projects worth over €125 million are currently underway and will be completed for the 2026 to 2027 academic year, the education ministry said on Tuesday.

These projects aim to make public schools safer, more modern and better equipped for students and teachers.

Key investments include the new technical school of Limassol and the Limassol branch of the Pedagogical Institute, costing €33.7 million combined.

An additional €36.5 million is allocated for the new technical school of green professions in Ayios Lazaros, Aradippou.

The programme also features significant upgrades to existing schools, including the €6.5 million expansion and seismic upgrade of the 2nd technical school of Limassol and the €7.3 million reconstruction of Deftera primary school.

Further earthquake protection projects are planned for schools including the Evryviadeio gymnasium and Drosia gymnasium in Larnaca, as well as Constantinoupoleos gymnasium in Nicosia.

The ministry and local school boards will continue smaller maintenance, and improvement works to enhance safety and learning environments across the island, the ministry said.