Kyndryl has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration capability designed to help companies move beyond experimentation and siloed workflows and begin deploying AI agents across critical business operations at enterprise scale.

The mission-critical enterprise technology services provider announced Kyndryl AI Orchestration for Business, a capability built on the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework, targeting organisations in retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, transportation and other sectors.

The launch comes as businesses, including those in Greece and Cyprus, increasingly seek to use AI to provide more personalised experiences, respond to developments in real time and offer seamless services. However, organisations continue to face challenges when attempting to integrate the technology into complex operational environments.

According to Kyndryl, the new capability is designed to address these challenges by autonomously interacting with AI agents operating across supply chains, commerce, finance, IT and customer service.

At the same time, it enables coordination and alignment between different business functions, while supporting controlled execution at scale and enforcing governance rules and policies for AI agents.

Matteo Taglioni, vice president and managing director of Kyndryl for CEE&EM, said that “across our region, including Greece and Cyprus, organisations are rapidly adopting Artificial Intelligence as a strategic driver for growth and competitiveness”.

However, he added that “the real value comes when AI is deployed operationally at scale, safely and responsibly, in critical business environments”.

According to the company, the capability combines data, business events and AI agents from across an organisation, supporting role-based decision-making and real-time action.

Rather than reacting to issues after they have occurred, executives and frontline teams can receive proactive alerts, recommended actions and built-in agentic workflows. This allows them to intervene or approve automated actions before disruptions affect customers or wider business outcomes.

In commerce, the capability connects supply chain operations, pricing, promotions and customer experience management, allowing organisations to anticipate changes in demand, manage potential disruptions at an earlier stage and deliver more personalised experiences without losing operational control.

Moreover, according to Kyndryl, its proactive supply chain disruption management capability identifies risks, potentially affected stock-keeping units and the possible financial impact in real time. This enables planning and management teams to act before shortages occur or customers are affected.

The system also supports role-based business coordination, directing alerts, recommendations and potential actions to the appropriate executives, including demand planners, supply chain leaders and pricing teams. As a result, companies can make faster and better-coordinated decisions across their operations.

In addition, Kyndryl has incorporated policy-based execution, or “policy as code”, into AI agent workflows. This integrates business, regulatory and corporate rules into the technology, supporting transparency, auditability and compliance.

The capability also coordinates support for commercial operations and customer experience by aligning decisions relating to procurement, inventory, pricing and order fulfilment in real time. The company said that this can reduce disruption and contribute to a more consistent customer experience.

Kyndryl Consult experts can support clients with the design, implementation and development of the solution, drawing on the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework and the company’s experience in operating mission-critical business systems across hybrid cloud, on-premises and edge environments.

Furthermore, the solution is independent of cloud infrastructure and large language models, while it can integrate with existing business platforms and operate both with and without managed services tools. According to Kyndryl, this allows organisations to modernise their infrastructure at their own pace rather than replacing existing systems immediately.

The company said it supports business transformation through AI by modernising complex technology environments and connecting data and applications from legacy, mainframe and distributed systems.

Through AI-native architectures, ready-made workflows and integrated services, Kyndryl also supports modern technologies such as Model Context Protocol servers, while seeking to accelerate companies’ broader digital transformation.