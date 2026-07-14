SSH Solar Finance PLC announced on Tuesday that it will proceed with the payment of interest for its green bonds for the period covering January 31, 2026, to July 31, 2026.

The company, which trades its corporate bonds on the Cyprus Stock Exchange’s (CSE) New Market, confirmed that the annual interest rate for the securities is set at 8.00 per cent.

This total rate comprises a fixed coupon rate of 4.00 per cent combined with a variable interest rate of 4.00 per cent, in accordance with the terms established in the company announcement dated January 15, 2026.

Following a restatement of terms on March 21, 2025, the issuer has confirmed that interest payments are now scheduled to occur on a six-month basis twice per calendar year, specifically on the 31st of January and the 31st of July.

Investors should note that the record date for the upcoming interest payment is the close of business on July 24, 2026.

The ex-interest date is set for July 23, 2026, while the cum-interest date is scheduled for July 22, 2026.

Eligible bondholders can expect the interest payment to be issued on or before July 31, 2026.