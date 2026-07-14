US forces are carrying out airstrikes in Iran, a US official told Reuters on Tuesday, with the strikes reportedly continuing for around two hours as tensions between Washington and Tehran intensify.

The official did not provide further details on the locations or targets of the strikes, though explosions have been heard in Bandar Abaas.

The latest action follows renewed military exchanges between the two countries and increased disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded to comments by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that most of Iran’s military capabilities had been neutralised.

“Their rhetoric continues, but the question is, have they achieved their goals on the battlefield?” Pezeshkian said in televised remarks.

“Those who decided to try to break up our country, what did they ultimately achieve with their actions?” he added, saying Iran would “defend every inch of our homeland with our actions”.

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain after the country’s Interior Ministry said it had intercepted several Iranian attacks.

“The siren has sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location,” the ministry said.

Kuwait also reported that hostile aerial vehicles had entered its airspace and said its armed forces had responded. Iranian state media reported that explosions in the city of Andimeshk were caused by “controlled explosions” and were not the result of an attack.