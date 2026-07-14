Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said on Tuesday that a proposal had been reached between the Public Works Department and Limassol municipality over controversial pedestrian crossings and bollards installed as part of the city’s sustainable plan.

Vafeades said the discussions had resulted in “golden ratios” being found, with the Public Works proposal providing for the removal of specific measures and their replacement with alternative road safety interventions.

Vafeades confirmed that senior engineers had inspected the issue on site before developing possible solutions.

The minister said the aim was to balance road safety requirements with concerns raised by residents and businesses affected by the changes.

The proposed changes are awaiting approval from the Limassol municipal council before implementation can begin.

“At the moment we are awaiting the approval of the city council to what the department has responded to,” Vafeades said.

“Once we have that, the projects will be implemented and there will be changes.”

The controversy began after plastic bollards were installed along roads across Limassol to separate cycle lanes from vehicle traffic under the sustainable urban mobility plan.

Residents and motorists raised concerns over accessibility, road layout and the impact of the measures on daily movement.

The issue received further attention after footage circulated showing a driver removing several bollards from Thekla Lysioti Street.

Limassol municipality later removed bollards from outside school premises, with Mayor Yiannis Armeftis saying the intervention was intended to allow safer access for student drop-off and pick-up.

The municipality had previously sent an 11-point letter to the Transport Ministry requesting adjustments to projects being implemented by the Public Works Department.

Vafeades said consultations had taken place repeatedly but acknowledged that some residents may not have fully understood how the changes would affect areas outside their homes.

“What has become clear is that people most likely did not realise what would happen in front of their homes, and I consider this a weakness,” he said.

He added that the focus should remain on finding solutions that meet both mobility and safety requirements.

“A sustainable urban Limassol is something that will serve our children and future generations,” Vafeadis said.