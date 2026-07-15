By Dina Husseini

Twenty-five public schools across Cyprus are being upgraded through a €20 million investment programme aimed at transforming them into nearly zero energy buildings, authorities said on Wednesday.

The finance ministry’s general directorate for development said work had already been wrapped up at 12 schools, with the remaining 13 expected to be completed by early 2028.

Upgrades include thermal insulation, roof improvements, window replacements, LED lighting, ventilation systems and photovoltaic panels.

Additional works involve green roofs, new planting areas and moisture-related repairs.

The Cyprus Energy Office is implementing the project as part of a broader strategy to modernise public school buildings and cut energy consumption.

Schools from all educational levels are involved, including preschool, primary, secondary, technical and special education facilities.

Of the 25 schools, 12 are in Nicosia, four in Limassol and three each in Larnaca, Paphos and Famagusta.

Though these schools represent about 3 per cent of Cyprus’ 800 public schools, the project is considered a significant step towards establishing a long-term energy renovation model for educational buildings islandwide.

Once finished, the upgraded schools are expected to save around 3,785 megawatt hours of energy annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 1,021 tonnes per year.

The improvements will lower heating and cooling needs, cut operational costs and create healthier learning environments with better ventilation and thermal conditions.

The upgraded schools will exemplify sustainable development, fostering greater environmental awareness among students.

The ‘Creating Zero Energy Schools’ project is based on an energy assessment model from the European Pedia project under the Horizon 2020 programme, with construction costs supported by the Thalia 2021-2027 programme.