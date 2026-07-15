A night unlike any other arrives on the island’s west coast as Technopolis 20 hosts the Balkan Mosaic: A Journey Through Music and Tradition. Tonight the cultural centre’s garden will fill with vibrant sounds, rhythms and traditions of southeast Europe.

Musicians Alexander Rodriguez, Rodrigo Cáceres, Catalina Mirea, Marcos Presa, Philippos Georgiou, Andreas Davison and Elina Georgiou create a colourful sound that celebrates the spirit of the Balkans and beyond. Expect an energetic journey through the musical traditions of Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece and neighbouring regions, brought to life through passionate vocals, fiery violin melodies, virtuosic improvisation and infectious rhythms.

Starting at 8pm, the garden will fill with soulful ballads, high-energy dance tunes, blends of Balkan folk traditions with elements of jazz, Latin music, tango and world music, creating a performance that is both authentic and contemporary. Sung in multiple languages and infused with the excitement of Balkan celebrations, this unique musical experience invites audiences to sing, dance and immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

Balkan Mosaic: A Journey Through Music and Tradition

Live music infusing Balkan folk, jazz, Latin music, tango and world music. July 16. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €16. at www.technopolis20.com, Tel: 7000-2420