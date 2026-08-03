Turkey is bolstering its military readiness in the north amid “growing regional tensions”, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler said on Monday.

In a written response to a parliamentary question, Guler said Ankara was closely analysing developments in Cyprus and reviewing its military posture to address what it described as “potential threats”.

“Taking care to preserve the sensitive balances on the island, our military readiness posture aimed at ensuring the security”, of both Turkey and the north, are “being updated”, Guler said.

The comments came in response to questions regarding Nato’s evolving security architecture and increasing cooperation between the US, Israel, Greece and Cyprus.

Guler said Turkey was monitoring “Israel’s activities” in the Republic and assessing their possible implications for regional security.

He added that “the necessary military and political measures” continued to be taken against any potential threat.

The defence minister also referred to Israel’s operations in southern Syria, saying Ankara was monitoring developments there and taking action where it considered Turkish national security could be affected.

Cyprus has strengthened defence ties with Greece, Israel, France and the United States through military exercises and security agreements in recent years, while Turkey has repeatedly argued such cooperation ‘alters the status-quo’ in the Levant.

Guler did not specify what changes were being made to Turkey’s military posture or whether additional troops or military assets would be deployed in the north, already estimated to host some 35,000 soldiers.