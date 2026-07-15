Days before its summer production premieres, Ion by Euripides, which will travel around Cyprus and to Athen’s Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, the Cyprus Theatre Organisation (Thoc) has presented its new theatre season.

Ion will tour Cyprus from July 16, before traveling to the Athens Epidaurus Festival for performances on August 28 and 29. This production marks the Thoc’s return to the historic theatre with one of its own productions after an eight-year absence.

Unveiled by Board Chairman Pantelis Voutouris, Thoc’s artistic programme for the 2026-2027 theatre season includes the play Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie, directed by Takis Tzamargias, which returns to the theatre’s Main Stage for a second year, following a successful run last season. Agatha Christie’s classic detective story with Hercule Poirot as the protagonist is set to bring mystery and charm in a Greek-language production.

Under the direction of Achilleas Grammatikopoulos, Emily Brontë’s timeless tale of passion and revenge, Wuthering Heights, will arrive at Thoc’s Main Stage this autumn alongside a third Main Stage production which is yet to be announced.

On its New Stage, the CTO will present the production Frost/Nixon by Peter Morgan as directed by Andreas Araouzos. Based on the historic 1977 television interviews, the play centres on the intense confrontation between journalist David Frost and former US President Richard Nixon only a few years after Nixon’s resignation following the Watergate scandal. Combining historical fact with theatrical tension, the play explores the power of the media, the meaning of accountability and the ways in which public image shapes historical memory.

Athena Kasiou will then present Anton Chekov’s celebrated masterpiece The Seagull by transforming Thoc’s own building into an integral performance space, using its architecture dramaturgically to reinforce the play’s central theme: the place where dreams are often shattered, yet continue to be born.

For young audiences, Stage 018 will this season present Little Red Riding Hood based on the classic fairy tale through the eyes of playwright Andri Theodotou and director Fotis Nikolaou. Together, they reinterpret the classic fairy tale through a contemporary, poetic adaptation aimed at primary school children.

The play Seeds by Costas Mannouris will tour secondary schools across Cyprus sharing the tale of two 15-year-old students who gain access to the Garden of Humanity, a place where the stories of those who continue to hope despite hardship take root.

Stella Voskaridou’s A Thousand Hands will return to the stage for a second run, this time on the Experimental Stage. The play, directed by Nikolaou, traces the turbulent life and artistic journey of sculptor Yannoulis Chalepas, exploring his constant struggle between light and darkness, madness and inspiration, family pressure and the need to create.

What’s more, three Cypriot playwrights have been invited to create original new works inspired by classical texts without being confined by them to be presented on the Experimental Stage. This initiative aims to produce contemporary plays that connect the local with the universal, creating a space where theatre functions as thought, memory and imagination. The productions will be directed by three different directors and announced at a later stage.

Finally, last season’s staged reading Place of Memory, based on Costas Montis’ novella Closed Doors and Thodosis Pierides’ poetic composition Cypriot Symphony, returns as a fully staged production directed by Maria Mannaridou Karsera.

And that is not all the Cyprus Theatre Organisation has in store for audiences for the new theatre season. An artistic programme for summer 2027 is in the works as well and will be shared in the months to come.

Cyprus Theatre Organisation 2026-2027 Productions

Theatrical productions for all ages. July 2026-May 2027. www.thoc.org.cy