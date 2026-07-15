Freedom Holding Corp. has stated that Europe has a major opportunity to establish itself in the next phase of artificial intelligence, following the group’s participation in the 30th Annual Economist Government Roundtable held in Athens between July 8 and July 10.

The parent company of Freedom24 took part in the annual event, where Paul Meeks, Head of Technology Research at Freedom Capital Markets, represented the company and outlined emerging opportunities for the European economy in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

During the conference, Meeks said the global market had reached a critical turning point, explaining that while major US technology companies continue investing billions in developing large language models, the market is now moving into a new phase in which AI is no longer confined to learning information but is increasingly capable of applying knowledge and carrying out complex tasks automatically on behalf of users.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Europe,” Meeks said.

He explained that, according to Freedom Capital Markets’ assessment, Europe can secure a significant position within the digital ecosystem despite the United States currently leading investment in AI infrastructure.

“Europe has the strategic advantage of outperforming at the application layer,” Meeks stated.

He added that the group believes specialising in applied AI solutions is the key to European innovation, allowing Europe to avoid the risk of the enormous capital expenditure currently required by major US technology companies.

Speaking separately to the Athens News Agency, Meeks also said that future regulatory developments in the technology sector are expected to originate from the European Union, arguing that the political landscape in the United States remains fragmented.

He added that Freedom Holding Corp. is actively participating in discussions on how technology, regulation and innovation are reshaping European markets.

What is more, the company said its participation in the Economist Government Roundtable reflects its growing involvement in discussions surrounding technology, capital markets and the future of financial services.

It added that Meeks’ participation in one of Europe’s leading political and economic forums underlines the group’s commitment to fostering a deeper dialogue on how artificial intelligence, legislation and innovation are transforming European markets.