In 2018, Cynt Marshall walked into a job she barely understood. She had agreed to meet with Mark Cuban, then the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, about becoming the franchise’s chief executive, despite knowing little about how an NBA team is actually run.

What happened in the days that followed became one of the defining stories of her career. It is the one she chose to tell students at High Point University in North Carolina this spring.

Marshall, now retired and serving as HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence, recounted the episode during a Life Skills and Leadership Series session in the Callicutt Life Skills Theater.

The talk, “Motivation with a Mission: Leading with Faith, Joy, and Grit,” used her own front-office initiation to illustrate a lesson about leadership that lands well beyond sports.

The hallway and the conference room

The turning point came almost immediately. As Marshall left her meeting with Cuban, two employees stopped her and asked if they could speak with her in private.

The next morning, more employees pulled her into a conference room and talked with her for three hours.

For a leader who had just accepted the top job, the three-hour conversation was a revelation. “That’s when I really realized just the magnitude of what was going on,” Marshall told the High Point University students, “but I also realized that we had some wonderful, wonderful people who work there.”

Before she had implemented a single policy, the people inside the organization had shown her both the scale of the challenge and the reason it was worth taking on.

A mission, not just a title

What Marshall did with that early flood of candor reveals her approach. She treated the employees’ concerns as a calling. “And then I said I’m going to do this, and I prayed about it,” she recalled. “My purpose here is to help these people have a great place to work. That’s what I’m being called to do right now – to create a great place to work. That is my mission.”

That reframing, from “I have been hired to run a team” to “I have been called to give these people a great place to work,” is the hinge of the whole story.

It put the people of the organization, rather than its win-loss record or its brand, at the center of her leadership from day one.

Listening as the first act of leadership

The narrative doubles as a case study in one of Marshall’s “three L’s,” listen, learn and love. Her first meaningful act as a leader was not to issue directives but to sit and absorb three hours of her employees’ experiences.

Only after listening did she commit. For students and managers alike, the sequencing is the lesson: understanding precedes action, and trust is built by being willing to hear hard things before you have any answers.

Marshall is candid that this was not always her instinct. Early in her career, she admitted, she felt she had to do everything herself and was not yet the inclusive leader she became. The Mavericks experience was part of how she learned that a leader’s job is to rally people, not to carry the whole weight alone.

Why people “take the hill”

The payoff of leading this way, Marshall argues, is loyalty that performs under pressure. When people believe a leader truly cares about them, they commit to shared goals in a way no incentive structure can manufacture.

“I’ve achieved extraordinary success and results in my life,” she said, “and it’s because of other people who I can rally around and who felt like ‘OK, this is worthy of us taking the hill together. I can take the hill with this woman because she cares about me.’”

The three-hour conference-room conversation was the beginning of exactly that dynamic. By showing up willing to listen, Marshall began earning the trust that would later let her ask her team to take the hill with her.

A story students could use

For management and sports-business readers, Marshall’s account is a reminder that the most important leadership moments often happen before any plan is in place.

That she chose to share it with undergraduates reflects the kind of access High Point University builds into its model, bringing leaders of national stature into direct conversation with students as the Premier Life Skills University.

The takeaway Marshall left them with was less about the NBA than about any organization a graduate might one day lead: win the people first, and the results will follow them in.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).