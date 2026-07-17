According to verified information, legal proceedings are under way in Cyprus and abroad with the aim of identifying certain individuals operating anonymous accounts on X, formerly Twitter, which have repeatedly targeted a prominent Cypriot businessman with false, defamatory and highly damaging allegations.

The X platform allows users to remain anonymous, and in certain cases this anonymity is used to carry out malicious attacks against the reputation of individuals. According to the businessman’s legal team, this is what occurred in the present case.

The legal process is focused on securing the preservation and lawful disclosure of information capable of identifying those who created, operated or coordinated the accounts in question.

At this stage, the businessman and his legal team will not disclose the names of the accounts, suspected individuals, evidence or technical details. Any information obtained will first be verified through the appropriate legal and forensic procedures.

The businessman’s position, as communicated through his legal team, is that when anonymous accounts are used to spread false allegations and cause serious reputational harm, anonymity should no longer be able to provide permanent protection from legal accountability. On the contrary, anonymity may be lifted through the appropriate legal procedures so that those responsible can indeed be identified and held accountable.

Questions concerning the potential liability of online platforms under the current European regulatory framework are also under legal consideration.

Cyprus Mail will follow the legal proceedings and its outcome and will revert once the relevant orders are examined by the courts.