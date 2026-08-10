Police have filed 1,042 charges against people for breaking e-scooter rules, with some 28 scooters being seized, it announced on Monday.

In the latest campaign, which ran from Friday to Sunday, police filed 526 charges nationwide.

Of these, 219 were for riding e-scooters in areas where they are not allowed.

Another 116 were for not wearing a helmet, while 86 were for not having the required fluorescent clothing.

Police also filed 23 charges for riding without lights and 82 for other offences.

The campaign also included checks and advice for e-scooter users on the rules they must follow.

A previous campaign, held between July 31 and August 2, resulted in another 516 charges.

These included 249 for riding in prohibited areas, 103 for not wearing a helmet, 89 for not wearing hi-vis jackets and 21 for not using lights.

The police checks come after tighter rules were introduced for e-scooters and other personal mobility devices.

Under the new rules, people must be at least 17 to ride an e-scooter, up from 14.

Adults can also face penalties for allowing children under the legal age to use them.

The rules also cover where e-scooters can be ridden, the safety standards they must meet and the equipment they must carry.

Police are now able to temporarily impound scooters when they are used in breach of the law.

The speed limit at which penalties can apply was also raised from 20 kilometres per hour to 25 kilometres per hour.

Police said the campaigns were aimed at improving road safety and making sure e-scooter users follow the rules.