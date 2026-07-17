By Rebekah Gregoriades

Viral hepatitis remains a “silent epidemic” despite progress in prevention and treatment, often causing serious liver damage before symptoms appear, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the liver patients’ association Promitheas ahead of World Hepatitis Day on July 28, Charalambides stressed the importance of prevention through the national vaccination programme, saying it had delivered positive results and placed Cyprus among the better-performing EU countries.

Hepatitis C, he said, can now be cured through early diagnosis, while hepatitis D can be cured indirectly by immunisation against hepatitis B.

The minister pointed out that Cyprus was striving to meet the World Health Organisation goal for the “eradication of viral hepatitis as a public health threat by the year 2030”.

He said the health ministry was continuing to improve access to diagnosis, monitoring and treatment, while also working to tackle the stigma associated with the disease.

“No one should hesitate to get tested or seek medical assistance out of fear or prejudice. Proper awareness is the most effective means to debunk the myths and encourage more people to take care of their health,” he added.