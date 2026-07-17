Restaurant review: Feedos, Limassol

Food trucks in Cyprus used to be linked with one item: sandwiches. In fact, even the term ‘food truck’, which now finds itself inserted seamlessly in spoken Greek, is a fairly new addition. Now, every city across the island boasts a collection of young entrepreneurs using these mobile restaurants to serve up various products; from burgers to burritos and everything in between, including souvlaki, loukoumades, crepes, koupes and bao buns.

Enter Feedos. This Limassol burger spot opened a few years ago and quickly cemented itself as one of the city’s best in this increasingly burgeoning sector. As a Limassolian, I’ve not heard a bad word about the food since it opened. Equally, I’ve also realised that the not-so-subtle wordplay involved in the name has gone over many people’s heads, but I digress.

Before delving into the food itself, I need to again acknowledge one thing: beef prices have soared in recent years. You simply cannot find a decent burger or steak sandwich for a price a person on an average salary would deem affordable. Items that were once daily purchases are now treats. Costs have skyrocketed and the market dictates the price.

Consequently, a good, all-beef burger in Limassol will set you back €10 a pop, give or take a euro. It doesn’t matter if you buy it from your neighbourhood kebab shop or a full-fledged restaurant. For anything cheaper you’re looking at fast food chains who benefit from insanely complex and expansive supply chain networks and the economies of scale that come with them.

Back to the food. The burgers are worth the time and money they take to be served. The meat is excellent and perfectly cooked, the brioche-style buns are soft and fluffy, and the flavour profiles are on point. It’s always a good sign when you’re inclined to remove an ingredient or two to enjoy the patties with fewer distractions.

I tried their All Time Classic Burger (two 100g angus beef patties, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese, pickles and feedos sauce) as is and it’s great, but it’s equally delicious without the special sauce, pickles and onions. We also tried their Signature Burger, which comes with edam cheese, bacon, baby rocket, homemade strawberry jam, caramelised onions and secret sauce. Again, an excellent offering, provided you’re okay with a slightly less traditional combination of flavours.

On previous occasions, when I’ve been craving something a bit lighter, I’ve gone for their Grilled Chicken Burger. It’s a great mix of tomato, lettuce, guacamole and a really nice light yogurt sauce. On our latest visit we also ordered a portion of chicken strips as a starter. They combine sweet and savoury well and come with sesame seeds sprinkled on top.

For dessert, things are very much curated for you as there’s only one option: churros. They’re crunchy and sweet and come with chocolate sauce on the side. How can you go wrong?

Let’s finish off where we started: food trucks. Feedos has clearly enjoyed a healthy dose of success in recent years as they seem to have outgrown their food truck near the church of St George Havouzas. According to a social media post, they’re soon moving to a new brick-and-mortar spot. If the food stays the same then I see no reason why their clientele won’t move along from the food truck with them.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Burgers

WHERE Feedos food truck, St George Havouzas Bus Stop, Christophi Ergatoudi, Limassol (current) – Panagioti Anagnostopoulou 50 (future)

WHEN Monday to Friday 12pm-2:30pm, 6pm-10:30pm, Saturday 6pm-10:30pm, Sunday closed

CONTACT 99 125858

PRICE €3 fries, €10.30 double smash burger with cheese (classic), €10 crispy chicken burger €9 beyond burger (vegetarian) €5 churros