President Nikos Christodoulides is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle in the coming days, with Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou set to leave her post after accepting an appointment in public education.

Antoniou had confirmed that Panayiotou’s departure was the first confirmed change to the cabinet, while declining himself to comment on other possible appointments or removals.

“With great certainty, at the moment the fact we have before us is that the Agriculture Ministry will have to be replaced,” Antoniou said.

Panayiotou was appointed to a teaching position starting in September. She said she had informed the president that she remained available to continue as minister if required.

“All ministers, from the moment we take office, know that we are here with an expiration date,” she said.

According to local media, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades is among the ministers whose future has been the subject of speculation.

Speaking to Alpha, he said the president would decide whether he remained in government.

“We are soldiers. We will play ball until the president tells us,” Vafeades remarked this week to Alpha.

Diko has also held discussions with the President over its participation in the government following the parliamentary elections.

The party currently holds three ministerial positions through Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, Energy Minister Michalis Damianos and Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides.

Politis have indicated that Diko has requested greater representation in the cabinet, with several party figures mentioned as likely candidates for ministerial posts, including party secretary George Solomou, Famagusta MP Christos Senekis as well as party spokesman Theodoros Manitaras.

According to the sane report, Christodoulides has indicated that both Keravnos and Interior Minister Konstantinos Ioannou will remain in their positions.

Edek will also require a new representative in government following Panayiotou’s departure. Reports have mentioned former MP Elias Myrianthos as a possible candidate, although no appointment has been confirmed.

Ecologist leader Stavros Papadouris has also been reported by Politis as a possible addition to the cabinet.

The reshuffle is expected to be announced before the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Cyprus on July 27.

The government has ruled out changes on July 20 due to the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974.