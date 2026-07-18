The Peyia Beer Festival was allowed to proceed on Saturday after the environment department granted approval for the three day event at Agios Georgios Square, subject to strict conditions aimed at limiting its impact on nearby protected areas.

The approval followed an inspection of the site and a review of information submitted by Akamas municipality.

The department also requested an immediate meeting with the municipality to establish a framework for future events in the area.

The festival, which began on Friday and continues until Sunday, had raised concerns among environmental groups due to its proximity to protected areas of the Akamas peninsula, including Natura 2000 sites.

In its statement issued on Saturday, the department said the event could proceed provided organisers comply with measures covering lighting, noise, and waste management.

Organisers must position the stage on the northern side of the venue facing southwest, while lighting must be restricted and prevented from reaching the sea.

Spotlights, and other equipment directing beams towards the sky have been prohibited.

Sound systems must also be adjusted to prevent noise reaching the Akamas national forest park and surrounding protected areas.

The department warned that any breach of the conditions could lead to the festival being stopped and said inspections would be carried out during and after the event.

It added that prior consultation would be required for future activities due to the area’s environmental sensitivity.