Three environmental organisations on Tuesday called for immediate clarification from the environment department over the organisation of a three-day music festival near protected areas of the Akamas peninsula.

BirdLife Cyprus, Terra Cypria and the environmental organisations’ federation (Opok) said they had submitted a joint letter to the department requesting information on whether authorities were aware of the planned Beerateia Beer Festival, scheduled to take place from Friday to Sunday at Ayios Georgios square in Peyia.

The organisations are seeking clarification on whether Akamas municipality submitted a request for an environmental assessment and whether any environmental approval has been issued for the event.

According to the groups, the festival site is located near two Natura 2000 protected areas as well as the Akamas peninsula special area of conservation, making prior assessment of potential environmental impacts essential.

The festival’s location

The organisations warned that festivals involving “loud music, intense lighting, traffic congestion and the gathering of a large number of visitors” can cause significant disturbance to protected species and their habitats.

They argued that the location’s proximity to environmentally sensitive areas makes it necessary to carry out a “prompt and substantial assessment of potential impacts before any event and not afterwards or shortly before it takes place”.

The groups also referred to a similar festival held at the same location last year, saying environmental organisations had then expressed serious concerns regarding compliance with environmental legislation and the adequacy of the assessment process.

They stressed that events taking place during the turtle nesting period require particular scrutiny, especially when they involve increased lighting, noise and visitor activity near protected habitats.

“Only once the required approvals have been secured should their organisation, advertising and implementation proceed,” the groups said.

The organisations added that environmental legislation must be applied “in all cases without exception”.

They also expressed concern over the possibility of similar summer festivals becoming a recurring feature at the site, warning that repeated events could “systematically and cumulatively increase the pressures” on protected habitats and wildlife.

The three organisations called on the department of environment to provide an immediate and clear response on whether all required procedures have been followed.

They also urged the municipality and future event organisers to ensure activities near protected areas are planned, assessed and licensed in a timely manner, with full regard for environmental legislation and the ecological significance of the Akamas peninsula.