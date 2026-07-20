The beloved French singer behind the hit song Je Veux is coming to Cyprus for the first time this summer. ZAZ, renowned for her street performances, raw and unplugged style and for blending pop, French chanson and jazz, is set to travel this corner of the Mediterranean for a single show.

Her concert will take place at Zante Venue by Punin in Limassol on September 15 at 7pm. Since her breakout song, Je Veux, in 2010, ZAZ has established herself as a unique voice in the global music scene, standing out for emotional performances, heartfelt vocals and honest connection with the audience.

In 2025, she released her sixth album and now the singer embarks on a world tour with several sold-out performances. This summer, she headlines European festivals and in two months, she arrives to Cyprus for her first-ever show on the island.

ZAZ

French singer marks debut concert in Cyprus. September 15. Zante Venue by Punin, Limassol. 7pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com