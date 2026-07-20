The Konia road in Paphos has entered its final construction phase with works set to be completed “well ahead of schedule”, acting Paphos mayor Angelos Onisiforou said on Monday.

“Our goal is to deliver projects that improve the daily lives of citizens, with as little inconvenience as possible for the public. This is why we work daily and consistently,” he said.

Onisiforou emphasised that the works were scheduled for completion in September but had been brought forward and would now be finished earlier than expected.

He said the municipality’s staff were at the construction site every day, coordinating the work and collaborating closely with the contractor, as well as supervising engineers, which he said was crucial to ensure the safe progression of the project without delays.

The construction of the Konia road began five months ago, having caused major disruptions to surrounding areas resulting in delays and inconveniences.

As part of the works, the road was closed for a week for the completion of works required before it could be reopened to the public.

Onisiforou had previously announced that the road would be fully open to traffic on Tuesday.