The confederation of organisations for the disabled (Kysoa) has called for an immediate investigation and accountability after a TikTok video showing a minor with Down syndrome being humiliated circulated online, with authorities already examining the incident.

In a statement issued on Monday, Kysoa condemned the video, saying “a person with Down syndrome was publicly humiliated,” whilst stressing that publicly humiliating such a person “is not content. It is abuse”.

Police confirmed that the case is being investigated by the cybercrime unit following a complaint submitted by a member of the public.

According to police, initial indications suggest that two women in the video can be heard laughing at the child as he is asked to show his genitals to the camera.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the video and the individuals responsible for its creation and distribution.