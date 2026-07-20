August 3 marks the end of an era for thousands of Cypriot citizens who still hold the well-known, old-style blue identity cards. From that date onwards, these identity cards will no longer be recognised as valid travel documents for journeys within the European Union and the Schengen Area, as they do not comply with the new security standards established at European level.

This change is far more than a simple administrative measure. It forms part of a broader European Union policy aimed at strengthening the security of public documents while safeguarding the free movement of citizens.

Its legal foundation lies in Regulation (EU) 2019/1157, which introduced common security standards for national identity cards issued by member states.

Unlike a directive, which requires implementation into national law, a regulation is directly applicable and binding for all member states. This approach ensures uniformity and legal certainty throughout the European Union, requiring national identity cards to provide a common level of reliability and security.

At the same time, the adoption of common standards reinforces the principle of mutual trust between member states, since every national identity card must satisfy equivalent security requirements, facilitating identity verification and cross-border cooperation between the competent authorities.

New European security standards

The need for this reform arose from the fact that dozens of different types of national identity cards were in circulation across the European Union, many of which had been issued years ago and lacked modern security features.

Technological developments have made some of these documents increasingly vulnerable to counterfeiting and forgery, creating risks for border security and cross-border cooperation.

The new identity cards incorporate advanced technical and biometric features that enable faster and more reliable verification of the holder’s identity. According to European institutions, strengthening the reliability of identity documents is an essential prerequisite for maintaining an area of free movement without internal border controls.

Balancing security and fundamental rights

From a legal perspective, this reform is particularly significant because it seeks to strike a balance between two fundamental principles of European Union law.

On the one hand lies the right to free movement, one of the cornerstones of European integration. On the other lies the obligation of member states and European institutions to ensure a high level of public security.

The case law of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has consistently confirmed that restrictions on the exercise of fundamental rights may be justified where they pursue an objective of public interest and comply with the principle of proportionality.

Viewed in this light, the obligation to replace old identity cards cannot be regarded as an excessive or disproportionate interference with citizens’ rights. At the same time, the implementation of the new regime also places obligations upon member states.

Consequently, the principle of good administration requires public authorities to provide timely information to citizens and efficient administrative procedures for the issuance of the new identity cards.

Practical implications for Cyprus

For Cyprus, this development is of particular practical importance, given that travel to other member states for business, education, family or tourism has become an integral part of everyday life. Possessing a valid travel document is an essential prerequisite for the effective enjoyment of the rights deriving from European Union citizenship.

Replacing the old identity cards in good time becomes even more important during periods of increased travel, when many Cypriots visit other member states for work, studies or holidays.

Compliance with the new requirements is not merely an administrative obligation but an essential condition for the uninterrupted exercise of one of the most important rights attached to European Union citizenship.

The transition to the new identity cards is a clear example of how European Union law continues to evolve in response to technological progress and contemporary security challenges.

The withdrawal of the travel validity of the old identity cards reflects the continuous adaptation of European Union law to modern realities and its ongoing effort to reconcile security with the free movement of persons.

It serves as a reminder that the effective protection of citizens’ rights often depends upon the modernisation of the legal and administrative instruments through which those rights are exercised.