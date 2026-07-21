Kevin Keegan, a two-time Ballon d’Or winner and former England captain, visited Cyprus on several occasions during the 1980s, taking part in exhibition matches that remain part of local football history.

Tributes were shared on Tuesday following his death, with clubs and supporters recalling his appearances in Cyprus and his interaction with fans.

His first major appearance on the island came in 1984, when he accepted an invitation from former Liverpool teammate Peter Cormack, who was managing Anorthosis Famagusta at the time, to play in a friendly match against Omonoia Nicosia.

Keegan wore the blue and white shirt of Anorthosis, giving supporters the opportunity to see one of the biggest names in European football play in Cyprus.

Anorthosis paid tribute to Keegan, describing the occasion as “a moment that remains forever etched in the memory of our club” and remembering the former England captain as a player who “left an indelible mark on the history of the game”.

Keegan returned to Cyprus three years later for the Cyprus Super Cup, a friendly tournament held in Nicosia in May 1987 involving Apoel, Omonoia, Arsenal and Luton Town.

The event brought together two of British football’s most recognisable figures, with Keegan playing for Apoel and George Best appearing for Omonoia.

Students from The English School Class of ‘88 also served as ball boys during the matches.

During his time in Cyprus, Keegan visited The English School, where he coached the school football team and met students.

Petros Hadjichristodoulou, who interviewed Keegan during his visits to Cyprus as a sports journalist for Phileleftheros, recalled the former striker as a player who remained approachable despite his global reputation.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Hadjichristodoulou recalled Keegan as a player whose personality matched his public image, describing him as “an excellent guy, a very approachable person and great company”.

“He was from that generation of footballers who were working class, down to earth and easy to talk to,” he said. “Despite everything he had achieved in football, he never carried himself like a superstar.”

Hadjichristodoulou, who interviewed Keegan during one of his visits to Cyprus at Romylos in Nicosia, said the former England captain was comfortable mixing with supporters and journalists away from the pitch.

“He was the type of footballer people liked being around. He had a great sense of humour, he was very open with people,” he said.

Recalling the footballers who visited Cyprus during that era, he said Keegan represented a generation of players who remained closely connected to ordinary supporters.

“They were big names, but they were still very grounded, most of those guys being working class. Keegan was very down to earth as a man,” he said.

Keegan’s appearances in Cyprus came after a career that saw him achieve success with Liverpool and Hamburg before later becoming a manager, but for many local fans his visits to the island remain a memorable chapter in his connection with the sport.