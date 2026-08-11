Cyprus hammer thrower Iosif Kesidis finished 12th in the men’s hammer final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham on Tuesday, with a best throw of 72.27 metres.

Kesidis, 20, registered two foul throws before recording his only valid attempt of the competition in the third round. He was unable to improve his mark and finished 12th in the 12 athlete field.

Hungary’s Bence Halasz won European gold with a championship record of 84.25 metres, securing his first European title after previously winning bronze in 2018 and silver in 2022 and 2024.

Germany’s Merlin Hummel took silver with 81.30 metres, while Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Kokhan won bronze with 79.49 metres.

Halasz produced his winning throw in the fifth round after opening the competition with 80.96 metres. His final attempt was a foul, but his fifth round effort was enough to secure the title.

Hummel’s best throw also came in the fifth round, while Kokhan reached 79.49 metres in his fifth attempt.

Kesidis entered the final after qualifying for the 12 man field and was the only Cypriot competitor in the event.

The result leaves Kesidis outside the medals but gives him experience at senior European championship level.