US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the United States could strike a heavily fortified Iranian nuclear site “very soon”, while tensions in the Red Sea intensified after Yemen’s Houthi movement announced a naval blockade targeting Saudi ports.

Speaking during a meeting at the White House with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Trump said Iran “hasn’t seen anything yet” and warned that the US could target the Pickaxe Mountain complex, an underground facility near the Natanz uranium enrichment site believed to house deeply buried nuclear infrastructure.

The site is regarded by military analysts as one of Iran’s most heavily protected nuclear facilities, with reports suggesting parts of the complex may lie beyond the reach of existing bunker buster munitions.

At the same time, the Houthis declared that commercial vessels would be prohibited from loading or unloading cargo at Saudi ports, warning that ships violating the order would become “potential targets” within the group’s operational range.

According to shipping data, two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude to China and India changed course in the Red Sea following the announcement, raising fresh concerns over regional shipping routes and global energy supplies.

Trump also addressed the Houthi threat, saying the US would respond if the Bab el Mandeb Strait were blocked.

“So far, this has not happened. It might happen, but we are taking care of things. If something like this happens, we will take action,” he said.

The president added that relations with the Houthis had remained calm in recent months, saying, “We have had no problem with the Houthis. They have had no problem with us for a long time.”

During the meeting, Trump also pledged continued US support for Lebanon, saying, “We will help Lebanon a lot. We are going to solve the problems, some of which we have already sorted out.”

Separately, White House Trade Representative Jamison Greer said investigations into trade practices involving around 60 economies were nearing completion, with new US tariffs expected to be announced in the coming days.