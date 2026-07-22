Disy president Annita Demetriou announced on Wednesday the appointment of their former MP for Kyrenia, Rita Superman, as head of the party’s refugee policy portfolio.

Demetriou said Superman’s unparalleled experience, knowledge and involvement in refugee issues made her suitable for the role, remarking upon her previous participation in the House refugee committee during the last parliamentary term.

She thanked Superman for her contribution to the party’s recent electoral result, though Superman herself lost her seat to acting president of Paeek football club, Demos Georgiades.

Demetriou referred to the 52 years since the Turkish invasion in 1974, saying displaced people and those who lost property were entitled to state support through policies addressing their needs.

She said “substantive proposals and interventions” were needed to strengthen refugee policy and address problems faced by refugees until a solution to the Cyprus issue is reached.

Superman thanked Demetriou for the confidence placed in her and said she would work to promote issues affecting the refugee community.

“The injustices are many,” she said, adding that displaced people continue to seek greater support from the state.

The appointment follows Disy’s efforts to assign party officials to specific policy portfolios, in effect forming a shadow cabinet, with the party having also submitted a proposal for the creation of a fund addressing loss of use of properties in areas outside the government’s control in the occupied north.