Extradition proceedings are currently being heard before the Cypriot courts regarding an alleged investment fraud of approximately €18 million euros. The proceedings are against Dutch and Belgian nationals.

At Wednesday’s extradition hearing, the defence cross-examined Prokopis Chindikos, an employee of the justice ministry, raising significant issues concerning the identification of the requested person, the appropriate forum for any prosecution and the serious health concerns of the requested person in relation to the prison conditions in Belgium.

The defence also informed the court that it intends to call an independent Belgian expert witness to provide evidence regarding prison conditions in Belgium and their potential impact on the requested person’s health.

The extradition proceedings are ongoing, and the defence maintains that the requested person’s rights under both Cypriot and European law must be fully protected throughout the process.

One of the suspects, a Dutch national, who was arrested in Cyprus on July 7, pursuant to a European arrest warrant, is represented in the proceedings by Marina Lavithia and Andreas Kyprizoglou.