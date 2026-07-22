The House institutions committee will meet in an extraordinary session next Friday, following the publication of the independent criminal investigator’s findings into the Videogate affair.

Committee chairman and Disy MP Demetris Demetriou convened the session following investigator Andreas Paschalides’ conclusion that no criminal offences had been identified.

In his public statement, Paschalides described some of the video’s protagonists as engaging in “bluster” intended to create publicity rather than evidence of criminal conduct.

Alma MP Irene Charalambides said parliament should receive the investigator’s full findings, arguing the House had the authority to request the document.

Earlier, Akel called for the findings to be made public through the institutions committee, accusing the government of attempting to escape accountability.

“The attempt to exonerate the Christodoulides government through the investigator’s findings constitutes a crude mockery of the citizens,” parliamentary spokesman Giorgos Loukaides said.

He argued that publication of the complete report was “a necessary condition for the exercise of effective and substantive parliamentary control” and said the party had formally requested an extraordinary committee meeting.

Disy also called for the case to be fully examined through institutional procedures, while urging the legal service to assess the investigator’s report and determine whether criminal offences arise and whether the findings could be published without affecting any further investigation.

The party said legal and political accountability should be treated separately, pointing to the resignation of the director of the president’s office, the resignation of the First Lady from the presidency of the Social Support Agency and the government’s proposal to abolish the fund.

“We do not choose findings, nor do we interpret them as we please, depending on whether they concern our own people or political opponents,” Disy said.

Alma also demanded publication of the full report, arguing that Paschalides had failed to address key questions surrounding the case, including references to the Vasiliko power station project and an earlier Audit Office report concerning the development.

The party questioned why the project did not feature in the published findings and called on the Attorney General, George Savvides, to explain what action had been taken on the Audit Office report submitted last year.

Meanwhile, lawyer Antonis Demetriou, who represents intelligence company Black Cube, rejected Paschalides’ suggestion that the affair formed part of a hybrid attack against Cyprus.

He said the company had maintained from the outset that it did not work for governments or political parties and insisted the video material provided to investigators was authentic, although edited excerpts had been published online.