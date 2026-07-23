Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides has moved into first place in the overall ILCA 7 standings at the Los Angeles Grand Slam after another impressive day of racing.

The world number one delivered a series of consistent performances in the Golden Fleet finals, finishing fifth in two races before placing seventh in the final race of the day.

Combined with two fourth place finishes from the opening finals, the results lifted him to the top of the leaderboard.

Australian Matt Wearn sits second overall, followed by Ireland’s Finn Lynch in third.

Two more races remain before the top ten sailors qualify for the medal races. In the ILCA 6 event, Cyprus’ Marilena Makri is 26th overall.