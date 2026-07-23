Limassol remains Cyprus’ most expensive city for tenants despite signs that the rental market has stabilised this year.

Speaking to CyBC, the real estate registration council president Marinos Kynigeirou said parents had every reason to be concerned as rental prices remained high across the island, even though increases have largely stalled during 2026.

He said the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment ranges between €1,000 and €1,100 in Limassol, compared with €600 to €650 in Nicosia, €500 to €600 in Larnaca and €500 to €550 in Paphos.

For two-bedroom properties, average rents stand at between €1,400 and €1,500 in Limassol, €800 to €900 in Nicosia and €700 to €800 in both Larnaca and Paphos.

Kynigeirou said that while rental costs remain high, the market appears to have entered a period of stability.

“No increases in rents have been recorded in 2026,” he said, attributing the trend to an increase in the supply of long-term rental properties.

He said reduced tourist numbers had prompted many owners to move away from short term holiday lets in favour of long-term tenants, increasing the availability of housing.

Kynigeirou also called for legislative changes to strengthen protections for landlords dealing with tenants who fail to pay rent, arguing that the current legal framework creates significant difficulties for property owners.

He urged parents and students searching for accommodation to use only registered and licensed estate agents, warning that unlicensed operators continue to exploit prospective tenants and create serious problems during property transactions.