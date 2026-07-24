Five hundred million euro worth of new roads and improvements in Limassol to ease congestion will be presented and discussed on Friday by Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades during a meeting with the mayors of urban Limassol areas.

The minister’s plan includes projects to be implemented immediately or over a length of time, including targeted improvements and new projects, as well as smart traffic management systems, such as Urban Traffic Control (UTC) to coordinate traffic lights, optimise traffic flow and prioritise public transit.

According to philenews, the proposed projects for Limassol can be implemented with a budget of €493 million, with the lion’s share going to new motorways and circulars.

Such projects are the Limassol-Saittas motorway with a budget of €80m, the second Yermasogia-Ayios Athanasios road with €24m and the Ypsonas-Polemidia north circular with €60m.

Other projects ready for implementation or the announcement of tenders are the roundabout at the Ayios Athanasios and Anikodomiseos junction, and the new exit from the motorway at Limassol’s Pyrgos. These projects, it was reported, constitute the first phase of a broader investment plan aimed at solving the traffic problem once and for all.

Vafeades will be asking the local authorities to come forward with their own proposals to complement the government’s plan.