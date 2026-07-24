Pafos FC will have work to do in the second leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie after losing 2-0 away to Croatia’s Hajduk Split on Thursday night.

The hosts took the lead in the 56th minute when Sego’s free kick struck the crossbar before bouncing into the net.

Melnjak doubled Hajduk’s advantage nine minutes later with a header.

Pafos will now look to overturn the two-goal deficit when they host the return leg next week at the Alphamega Stadium in Limassol.