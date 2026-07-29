Altamira Real Estate's live auction at Latchi Panorama its most successful to date

Altamira Real Estate has successfully concluded another Live Bidding Event, this time at Latchi Panorama in Droushia, Paphos, with all 26 apartments within the development securing new owners. The event was the company’s most successful of its kind to date, attracting the highest level of participation ever recorded at one of its Live Bidding Events, with more than 250 registered participants, further demonstrating the growing popularity and success of the initiative.

The Live Bidding Event took place on July 24, 2026, following an exceptionally successful four-day Open Day held over July 20-23, 2026. Throughout the event, dozens of prospective buyers visited Latchi Panorama, toured the available apartments and received detailed information from Altamira Real Estate’s specialist team regarding the properties’ features and the purchasing process.

Altamira Real Estate’s innovative Live Bidding process enables prospective buyers to compete for their preferred property in real time by submitting bids above the reserve price of each property. Transparency, equal treatment of all participants and the immediacy of the bidding process are among the key features that continue to underpin the success of the initiative.

Visitors also shared highly positive feedback, commenting on both the quality of the available properties and the excellent organisation of the event, confirming the high standard of the overall experience that Altamira Real Estate delivers through its Live Bidding Events.

Situated in one of Droushia’s most sought-after locations, Latchi Panorama stands out for its panoramic views overlooking Latchi Bay and the area’s unique natural landscape. Its close proximity to Latchi, Polis Chrysochous and the Akamas National Park also makes it an ideal choice for owner-occupation, a holiday home or investment purposes.

Following the outstanding success of the Droushia event, Altamira Real Estate is already preparing its next Open Day & Live Bidding Event for Latchi Panorama – Phase 2, which will take place in October, 2026. Further announcements regarding the dates, available properties and all the details of the upcoming event, will be made in due course via the Company’s official communication channels.