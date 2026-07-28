Customs officers seized more than 125kg of tobacco from four British passengers at Paphos airport before their flight to Manchester, the customs department said on Tuesday.

The passengers, all women, were stopped on Monday after officers identified their luggage during checks.

A total of 2,507 packets of tobacco for hand-rolled cigarettes were found, weighing 125.35kg.

The tobacco did not carry health warnings in Greek and Turkish, security features or traceability codes, indicating duty had not been paid.

The four were arrested while customs seized the tobacco.

They were taken to Paphos district court on Tuesday, which remanded them in custody for four days.