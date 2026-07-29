Two homes were saved from a wildfire near Choletria in the Paphos district on Wednesday afternoon as firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Choletria community president Haris Pazaros told the Cyprus News Agency that the fire broke out in the Souskiou area, between Asprokremos and Choletria.

He added that firefighting crews were in the area to fully extinguish the fire and prevent flare-ups.

The fire began at around 1pm in Choletria and burned low vegetation and trees.

Ground crews were supported by forestry department aircraft.

In the early stages, strong winds complicated the efforts of firefighters to manage the situation and heightened the likelihood of the fire spreading.

Firefighters, forestry personnel and aerial resources collaborated to contain the fire before it could reach nearby properties.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage to homes, and the complete extent of the area that was burned is still under assessment.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established, and an investigation will be conducted once conditions are safe.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid the area and have urged residents to exercise caution during the high fire risk period.