The drug squad (Ykan) is investigating possible trafficking routes through the north used to bring the stimulant Captagon into the government-controlled areas, as the substance emerges as one of the fastest growing threats in the black market.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency on Wednesday, Ykan chief Christos Andreou said authorities were particularly concerned about Captagon, with some 1,194 tablets seized so far this year compared with just 71.5 tablets during the whole of last year.

“The main drug we have information on being smuggled in from the occupied areas is Captagon, for which we conducted many patrols along the buffer zone and managed to locate large quantities,” Andreou said.

Captagon, a potent synthetic stimulant, gained international attention during the Syrian civil war, where it was reported to have been used by Islamic State fighters and other militias to suppress fatigue and improve endurance during combat.

The current iteration of the drug is generally produced as a counterfeit stimulant containing amphetamine and other chemical substances.

The trade became a major source of income for criminal networks in the Middle East, with Syria identified as a key production centre before the fall of the Assad regime.

Alongside the rise in Captagon seizures, cocaine has also recorded a significant increase in Cyprus.

Authorities have confiscated approximately 83 kilograms of cocaine so far this year, compared with around 51 kilograms during the whole of 2025.

Cannabis remains the most commonly seized narcotic, although quantities recorded this year are significantly lower than last year.

Around 273 kilograms of cannabis have been confiscated so far in 2026, compared with 810 kilograms throughout 2025.

Authorities have also identified a new trend involving the importation of poppy stalks.

Andreou said police had recorded 17 cases this year, with 22 individuals being arrested and the seizure of 60 kilograms of the opioid.

He explained that packages containing the substances had arrived in Cyprus from Austria through courier companies, prompting action to prevent further shipments.

Andreou said drugs detected in Cyprus originated from countries including Greece, the US, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium, arriving mainly through courier companies, container shipments and drug mules.

He assured Ykan would continue targeting trafficking networks, with operations focused on identifying suppliers and preventing large quantities of drugs from entering the market.