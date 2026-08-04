Fourteen 14 cartons of cigarettes were seized by customs officials at the Deryneia crossing point on Sunday during routine checks under the Green Line Regulation, it was announced on Tuesday.

The cigarettes were found in the luggage of an Israeli passenger travelling in a Turkish Cypriot taxi to Larnaca Airport.

Customs officials said the products did not carry the required health warnings in Greek and Turkish, security features or unique traceability codes, indicating duty had not been paid.

The tobacco products were confiscated and will be destroyed.

The passenger was initially arrested but later released after accepting an out of court settlement and paying €840.