There are evenings that leave you with wonderful memories. And there are evenings that can change lives.

To mark 30 years of continuous service, the Karaiskakio Foundation invites you to its ‘Dinner For Life’ fundraiser on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 8pm, to be held outdoors at Paphos Town Hall.

This special evening will combine elegance, music and charity for a common cause: to support the Foundation’s Paediatric Cancer Screening and Diagnosis Programme. Because when a child is faced with cancer, an early diagnosis can make all the difference. And every act of generosity marks the start of a new opportunity.

For three decades, the Karaiskakio Foundation has stood by people, offering life, hope and a future. Today, it is one of the leading multidisciplinary centres internationally, boasting the largest bone marrow donor registry per capita in the world. Almost one in four Cypriots is a registered volunteer donor, whilst over 950 patients in 36 countries have already received the precious gift of life through the Foundation’s efforts.

The charity dinner will also see popular music artist Constantinos Christoforou and the band ONE perform favourite hits for attendees to enjoy.

We invite you to be part of this special evening, where love is turned into action and generosity creates more opportunities in life.

The event is to be held under the patronage of Acting Paphos Mayor Angelos Onisiforos.

General information

Admission: €80

€80 Tickets: events.karaiskakio.org.cy

events.karaiskakio.org.cy Enquiries: 22210858 or 95951641

Partners and sponsors