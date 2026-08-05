Trade unions and the government will begin discussions next month regarding sick leave rules in the public sector, Justice Minister Costas Fitiris confirmed on Wednesday.

Fitiris informed the Cyprus News Agency that a meeting with unions would take place after consultations with the relevant ministries are completed and a final proposal has been prepared.

“Of course, we will discuss with all the stakeholders involved,” he assured, while stressing that the government’s focus was on addressing misuse of sick leave rather than overhauling the whole system itself.

The issue has been under discussion following concerns over cases where public sector employees have remained absent from work for extended periods while continuing to receive benefits.

Pasydy’s secretary-general Stratis Mattheou said the union had discussed the matter with Fitiris during a meeting last month, with the minister clarifying that he was focusing on individual cases of abuse.

“He is not considering horizontal cuts on the issue of sick leave,” Mattheou confirmed.

He added that Pasydy supported efforts to address misuse but wanted to ensure that the rights of workers with chronic illnesses were protected.

“Our concern as Pasydy is not to affect the rights of chronic patients who need sick leave, but to focus on those individual cases where there are abuses,” he said.

Sek secretary-general Andreas Ilias likewise said the unions were prepared to enter dialogue with the government, while cautioning that any changes should not restrict access to sick leave for those who genuinely need it.

“Any changes that are ultimately promoted cannot limit sick leave from those who really need it,” he said.

Under current public service regulations, employees can use up to 42 days of sick leave before being referred to a medical board.

If approved, leave can be extended to six months on full pay, followed by a further six months on half pay.

Labour minister Marinos Mousiottas had previously cited cases of apparent systemic abusers within the civil service, such as a coast guard employee whose medical condition prevents him from serving on a vessel and a teacher suffering from agoraphobia who is unable to teach in a classroom environment.