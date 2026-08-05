XM is honoured and proud to announce its support for the latest historic challenge undertaken by Charalampos Taiganidis, a living legend of Greek and international Paralympic sport.

XM proud to be part of historic endeavour

For XM, supporting Charalampos Taiganidis is far more than another sponsorship agreement. It is a deliberate commitment to stand alongside a man whose life, journey and achievements demonstrate that the greatest limits are those we dare to challenge.

“Everyone at XM is deeply honoured and immensely proud to stand alongside Charalampos Taiganidis in this remarkable new challenge. We are not simply supporting an outstanding athlete. We are supporting a living legend, a man who has devoted his life to pushing boundaries and inspiring entire generations. His strength, discipline, perseverance and integrity embody values that resonate deeply with us. We are truly proud to be part of this journey and will stand by his side every kilometre of the way as he pursues this extraordinary goal,” said XM representatives.

XM also extends its appreciation to the Cyprus Association of Reserve Frogmen (S.E.Va.K.), whose contribution is instrumental to the successful delivery of such a demanding and complex undertaking.

151 kilometres in pursuit of new world record

On Friday, September 18, 2026, Taiganidis will once again enter the waters of Cyprus with the aim of setting a new world record in open water swimming.

He will attempt to swim 151 continuous kilometres, starting from Coral Bay in Paphos and finishing at the Larnaca Nautical Club beach in Oroklini.

This exceptionally demanding challenge will be undertaken in complete self-sufficiency, without external assistance and under the supervision of the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA).

Throughout the attempt, Charalampos Taiganidis will be supported by S.E.Va.K., which is coordinating the operation and will play a vital role in its logistical preparation, safety arrangements and route monitoring.

The attempt is also being held under the auspices of the Cypriot Justice Ministry and the Hellenic Paralympic Committee.

A living legend of world sport

Charalampos Taiganidis is much more than an elite athlete. He is one of the most distinguished figures in the history of the Greek Paralympic movement and a global symbol of determination, resilience and perseverance.

Over the course of his remarkable sporting career, he has competed in five Paralympic Games and won a total of 10 Paralympic medals: four gold, four silver and two bronze. He has also been crowned World Champion on 14 occasions and has set 24 world records.

At the Athens 2004 Paralympic Games, he won two gold medals in the Men’s 100m Butterfly S13 and Men’s 100m Backstroke S13 events, together with a silver medal.

Four years later, at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games, he reached the podium six times, claiming two gold, three silver and one bronze medal. At the London 2012 Paralympic Games, he added another bronze medal to his collection, bringing his career total to 10 Paralympic medals.

He went on to represent Greece at the highest level at both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

However, Taiganidis did not stop after his achievements in the pool. Instead, he set himself even greater challenges by turning to open-water swimming and ultra-distance events.

Following his first attempt, he now returns to Cyprus with even greater determination and belief, ready once again to test the limits of human endurance and pursue a new world record.

On September 18, Charalampos Taiganidis will not merely attempt to swim from Paphos to Larnaca. He will seek to write another chapter in the history of world sport.

XM is proud to stand alongside this living legend.

Because dreams know no limits.