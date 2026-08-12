Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is determined to keep pushing the club to new heights as they prepare to face European champions Paris St Germain in Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup, although disrupted preparations have affected both sides.

Villa secured their place in the season curtain-raiser by beating Freiburg 3-0 in the Europa League final in May, ending a 30-year wait for major silverware and earning Emery a record-extending fifth title in the competition.

The triumph was Villa’s first major trophy since the League Cup in 1996 and their first continental success since they won the European Cup in 1982 before beating Barcelona in the Super Cup.

“I have been here four years at Aston Villa. I am happy with how we are responding and how the players are responding,” Emery told reporters in Salzburg.

“The players have followed us and everything we are trying to set in our standards. We want to build our own mentality. We are thankful for the players. But we want more. We are not stopping here.”

The Spaniard is seeking his first Super Cup title after three previous unsuccessful attempts, while PSG coach Luis Enrique is looking to retain the trophy.

PSG won the Super Cup for the first time last season, beating Tottenham Hotspur in a penalty shootout after finally lifting the Champions League. A second successive triumph in Europe’s leading club competition earned them Wednesday’s meeting with the Europa League winners in Salzburg.

Both managers, however, will have to contend with the effects of the World Cup, which ended just over three weeks ago.

PSG had 15 players competing at the tournament, including Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz and five members of the France squad that reached the semi-finals.

“We are pleased to be here because it means we did a good job last season, but in terms of preparation it is very difficult to manage,” Luis Enrique said.

“The internationals have only just come back. The French, Spanish and Moroccans came back on Monday, the Brazilians and Portuguese one week ago. It is a situation generated by the schedule.

“In terms of a top-level game, it will be difficult to see that. Some of our players have barely trained, but the ones who have will play. In terms of preparation, this is not how it should be.”

Villa will be without England defender Ezri Konsa and striker Ollie Watkins, as well as Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who have been granted additional rest after their World Cup involvement.

“We do not have some players because they finished their season late. They’re resting, which is very necessary,” Emery said.

“PSG are in the same situation as us. We will start with the players we have and we hope to get a good result with the capacity that we have.”

Villa have also undergone significant changes during the transfer window. Youri Tielemans has joined Manchester United, Morgan Rogers moved to Chelsea for a British-record fee and Jadon Sancho and Douglas Luiz have departed, while Lucas Digne joined PSG.

Injuries have further complicated Emery’s preparations, with midfielder Amadou Onana and new signing Johan Manzambi unavailable.

Despite the departures and absences, Emery said Villa’s ambitions remained unchanged as the club continued to grow on and off the pitch.

“The effort is not changing. The club is making a really huge effort. The club is moving in the same direction as I am trying to move,” he said.

“We are increasing our budget through the good results on the pitch and through selling some players. Aston Villa now can have a better brand in the way we are progressing. It is a huge responsibility for me and the players.”

PSG will also defend the French Super Cup against Lens on Sunday. While Luis Enrique is eager to add more silverware, he said preparing his squad for the full campaign was the priority.

“We set ourselves ambitious targets and we will continue to do so,” he said.

“We are preparing for the season intelligently and we want to be in the best condition at the end of the season, rather than at the start.”

Luis Enrique declined to comment on the turmoil surrounding FIFA following its abandoned plan to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors and UEFA’s threat to boycott FIFA competitions.

“I focus on my team, my players and the transfer window. I have no words about that,” he said.

“That is for politicians. I am not a politician. I have an opinion for sure, but not here—that’s not the place.”