Police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the arson attack on a betting agency in Limassol on June 1, with a 30-year-old man taken into custody in Nicosia on Wednesday.

The fire was reported at about 2.50am on June 1 after a person allegedly set fire to the premises.

Residents managed to extinguish the blaze before it spread inside the agency, although the glass display was destroyed and the building’s walls were damaged.

Two 20-year-old men were arrested on the day of the incident, while a 44-year-old man was arrested on June 4.

According to evidence reported during the initial investigation, one of the two younger suspects allegedly admitted involvement and identified another person as having instructed them to carry out the attack.

Police previously said the suspects travelled from Nicosia to Limassol before fleeing to the capital after the fire.

Surveillance footage and items recovered from the impounded vehicle were examined as part of the investigation.

The initial investigation also indicated that clothing and footwear found during police examinations resembled those seen in surveillance footage of the suspected perpetrators.

Items including clothing, hoods, gloves and material believed to have been associated with the use of an accelerant were seized for further examination.

Police have also been examining a reported personal dispute involving the betting agency’s 40-year-old owner and another individual who may have orchestrated the attack.

The owner had informed investigators of a long running history of disputes between them, with the individual reported to be running a competing gambling enterprise.