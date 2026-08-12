A military ​F-16 aircraft crashed ‌on Wednesday during a ​training ​flight in the northwestern ⁠Turkish ​province of Yalova, ​Turkey’s defence ministry said, adding ​that the ​pilot had ejected ‌and ⁠survived the crash.

Videos on local media ​showed ​a ⁠plume of black ​smoke coming ​from ⁠a field.