A military F-16 aircraft crashed on Wednesday during a training flight in the northwestern Turkish province of Yalova, Turkey’s defence ministry said, adding that the pilot had ejected and survived the crash.
Videos on local media showed a plume of black smoke coming from a field.
A military F-16 aircraft crashed on Wednesday during a training flight in the northwestern Turkish province of Yalova, Turkey’s defence ministry said, adding that the pilot had ejected and survived the crash.
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