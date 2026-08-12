The Golden State Warriors and superstar guard Stephen Curry plan to extend their marriage until Curry retires, team general manager Mike Dunleavy reiterated on Tuesday.

Both sides have previously expressed interest in Curry finishing his career in San Francisco, and little has changed to indicate either party has had a change of heart.

Yet Curry is entering the final year of an expiring contract that will pay him $62.5 million, creating more wiggle room for both sides, should a departure be wanted.

Dunleavy told reporters that Curry has gained the right to leave on his own terms, but also that Curry would be welcomed back and that the player continues to express strong interest in doing so.

“Staying has always been the message,” Dunleavy said. “That’s always been what he’s discussed. I think that’s tracking quite well.

“Look, if he comes to me and wants to be moved, (controlling owner) Joe (Lacob) and I will talk it through. We wouldn’t love it. But he’s earned the right to do what he wants. But as far as the messaging or any idea that he’d be anywhere else, that’s not a thing we’re looking at or he’s looking at.”

A 17-year veteran, all with the Warriors, Curry has said he’d like to play another couple of seasons, though wear and tear could become a concern. After appearing in at least 70 games in back-to-back seasons, Curry battled injuries in 2025-26 to finish with just 41 starts.

The Warriors and Curry could reach an agreement on an extension after Aug. 29, when he becomes eligible for up to two years and an additional $136.7 million.

The two-time MVP and 11-time All-NBA player celebrated his 38th birthday on March 14.

“There’s two things I’m confident about with Steph,” Dunleavy added. “He really, really wants to win and he wants to finish his career as a Warrior. I don’t think that changes tomorrow, Aug. 29, start of the season, middle of the season, end of next season. Those things are going to be consistent.”

The Warriors were 37-45 last season.