Communities affected by the wildfire sparked at the Kalo Chorio firing range have unanimously renewed calls for the facility to be relocated. The defence ministry also pledged to cover all damage caused by the wildfire.

The demands emerged during a meeting organised on Tuesday evening attended by representatives of all affected and surrounding communities, MPs from Larnaca and Famagusta, and the vice-president of the Larnaca district local government organisation (EOA).

Ayia Anna community leader Anastasis Georgiou told the Cyprus Mail that the meeting ended with unanimous support for relocating the firing range, describing it as the principal demand of the surrounding communities.

“We will be happy if the firing range closes,” he said. “It is the request of all the communities that the firing range be moved.”

According to Georgiou, all damage caused by the wildfire would be covered by the defence ministry. Ministry sources have confirmed this to the Cyprus Mail.

He added that the ministry also outlined a series of additional safety measures for the site while any decision on its future remains pending.

These include the creation of firebreaks, the installation of surveillance cameras and the presence of firefighting resources. Committees, headed by the MoD, comprising all the authorities involved would be established to assess the aftermath.

However, he stressed that the future of the firing range ultimately rests on a political decision.

“If needed, I believe there should be a peaceful demonstration calling for the relocation of the firing range,” he said.

The renewed calls came as the defence ministry announced on Wednesday that its investigation into the wildfire had been completed and the report submitted to National Guard commander Lieutenant General Emmanuel Theodorou.

The National Guard chief will now examine the findings before presenting them to Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas by the end of the week. The ministry said further information will be released once that process has been completed.