Independent artist, singer/songwriter

Where do you live?

I live in north London with my husband and my parents.

What did you have for breakfast?

Sourdough toast with lots of butter.

Describe your perfect day

Waking up early, reading a bit, listening to my favourite music, and maybe watching a movie. It’s my perfect, lazy day.

Best book ever read?

To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee. I read it for GCSE at school, and it had such a powerful message that it stuck with me ever since. If you haven’t read it, I really do recommend it.

Best childhood memory?

Every summer spent in Cyprus with my family is a precious memory to me. We used to stay in the Ermitage hotel apartments in Limassol, and then we bought a flat. Cyprus is where I feel most at peace, and I’m very grateful that I got to spend such wonderful summers there growing up.

What is always in your fridge?

Coconut water, halloumi, Greek yoghurt, and lots of vegetables.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I’m a very retro kind of girl, so I listen radio stations like Smooth FM and Magic FM here in London, which play music from the 80s onwards. I am a huge fan of 80s music.

What’s your spirit animal?

I’d have to say a phoenix, because it regenerates itself and rises up from the ashes. I’d say that after experiencing so much rejection in my career, I’ve risen up from the ashes many times.

What are you most proud of?

I’m proud of the music I make, and more than that, I’m proud of my tenacity and my resilience. As an independent artist, it’s hard to get your voice heard. It’s not an easy career choice, and yet somehow, I’m still here making music and doing what I love because something inside me is willing me not to give up.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I’m a big fan of horror movies, and I think the one that really stuck with me was the shower scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. You don’t see anything happening which makes it so much more terrifying because you’re left just making it up for yourself! It’s such a clever film and really the blueprint for all the horror films that followed.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Freddie Mercury. He is my biggest inspiration as an artist, and I think we’d get along just great!

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go back to the 1980s and make myself around 30 years old so I could fully immerse myself in the music, fashion, and the 80s lifestyle. I was born way too late!

What is your greatest fear?

I’m scared of not being in control. I’ve spent so much of my life trying to keep things in check, and then when something is out of my hands, I tend to panic.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Trust your gut instinct and believe in yourself.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Haha, well I’ve been married for some time now but back in my dating years, I guess I’d be turned off by someone that doesn’t show respect to others.

Nathalie Miranda is an independent artist and singer songwriter based in north London. She creates music inspired by resilience and 80s sounds. For more information visit

nathaliemiranda.com/shows and linktr.ee/nathaliemirandamusic