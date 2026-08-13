Limassol district court on Thursday ordered two men, aged 30 and 37, to be remanded for seven days over the alleged stabbing and assault of a 44-year-old man.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at a home in Limassol, where the victim was with the two suspects, who are brothers.

He was taken to Limassol general hospital with lacerations to his head and neck, as well as an injury to his nose.

He remains in hospital.

Police later arrested the two suspects after locating a vehicle belonging to the 30-year-old.

A knife was found inside the vehicle, while another knife was found in the possession of the 37-year-old when he was arrested.

The court ordered the two men to be remanded for seven days while police continue their investigation.